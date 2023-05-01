The time for denial is over. There are still suppliers of parts related to internal-combustion engines that are steadfast in their belief that the looming (and eventual) shift away from ICE toward any number of battery-electric propulsion formats is just a passing fad.

In their view, scores of OEMs, suppliers, dealers, and infrastructure partners have it completely wrong. That the billions in investment earmarked in virtually every major global market to build a new ecosystem is capital that is misallocated. That years of industry strategic moves and government regulations to position both nations and organizations for success in a battery-electric vehicle future are in haste.

Or, conversely, these legacy players may recognize that change is coming, but their corporate strategy is paralyzed by the surge of electric vehicle introductions.

They will be the losers when the next history of the auto industry is written.

While the pace and timing of this transition will be variable (read: lumpy), working under the premise of, "When, not if," should be the rally cry among the supplier base. This existential threat is already separating winners from losers - whether they know it or not.

That's not to say the shift will be immediate, or that there won't be strong revenue streams to be had during this transformation. It will be protracted, and there are still tremendous profits to be made in the internal combustion space over the next couple of decades - especially in the aftermarket.

After all, there are 1.3 billion internal combustion cars on the world's roads today, according to S&P Global Mobility estimates, and they aren't going to just vanish. Nor will BEVs take dominant share of the vehicles in operation for many years to come. But the shift is happening.

There are thousands of moving parts in the internal-combustion powertrain; battery electric vehicles have only a couple dozen. As a result, there will be a brutal shakeout and consolidation among engine, transmission, and driveline suppliers in addition to those in the fuel and exhaust systems sectors. The victims will be those who failed to plan ahead and listen to their customers.

As S&P Global Mobility sees it, those suppliers have four strategic choices:

Divest from ICE, and shift to BEV components

Milk the cash cow dry, while shrinking to an eventual shutdown

Double down to become the dominant part supplier

Position to be acquired

We will delve into the strategic ramifications of those choices, but first, a bit of history to set the gameboard to enable the decision-making process to begin.