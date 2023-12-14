If one were to apply the lease penetration rate from 2022 to the volume of 2023, it's estimated that there would have been more than 630,000 additional vehicles leased. When applying the lease loyalty lift vs purchase or finance, there would have been nearly 103,000 more transactions that likely would have stayed brand loyal, according to S&P Global Mobility estimates.

To jumpstart the idea of leasing, manufacturers will realize the need to re-start the incredibly valuable marketing machine they created. But it will take baseline factors of declining interest rates, pricing stability, and normalization of inventory levels.

"Manufacturers were selling to the walls every month when inventories were constrained, so they had no reason to offer incentives. In fact, the most popular vehicles were regularly being sold for over MSRP," said Jill Louden, associate director for AutoCreditInsight at S&P Global Mobility.

"The stars will align if manufacturers would turn on subvented leasing once they are more comfortable with inventory days' supply and start to see increased competition. Leasing business flows through their own captive finance companies as there is less competition from other lenders in leasing," Louden added.

Louden said subvented leases may seem short-sighted, but they lead to loyalty to the brand. In fact, 79 percent of consumers who lease again are make-loyal - which makes it prudent for dealers to stay in touch with leasing customers to keep them from defecting to another brand. This is especially true with luxury brands.