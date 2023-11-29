This exiting of the entry segment by legacy OEMs could open the door for low-price models to enter the US and European markets via non-traditional channels. In the US market, those vehicles could be designed by mainland Chinese automakers, but built in and imported from Mexico - thereby exempting them from the 25% tariff levied on vehicles assembled in China.

The same applies to the market situation in Europe - not only with affordable, internal-combustion vehicles, but also in the nascent affordable electric vehicle industry niche. While European automakers scramble to find profitable ways to build affordable EVs, mainland Chinese OEMs have already started penetrating the market.

So far, low-cost EV offerings are limited - which could open the door in the EV space to brands such as NIO (from mainland China), VinFast (from Vietnam), and others planning on entering the US market. Some Chinese EV brands have already made inroads in Europe - including the familiar MG brand that SAIC acquired in 2007 and since leveraged.

That scenario may soon change, however, as legacy automakers deliver entries such as the Kia EV3 and reimagined BEV Renault Twingo - the latter coming in below €20,000.

Despite the temptations of the US market, mainland Chinese OEMs may prefer easier markets to penetrate with affordable cars, said Caroline Hu, consulting principal for the APAC region for S&P Global Mobility.

"Political issues and IRA regulations are not beneficial to foreign brands. Also, the hot overseas areas (for mainland Chinese automakers) are the European, Southeast Asian, and Mexican markets," Hu said.

S&P Global Mobility research of the ASEAN market currently shows same-model prices in Thailand and Indonesia are 1.8 to 2.2 times that of the selling price in mainland China, because it includes import taxes and logistics fees. The same applies to the European market. But as mainland Chinese brands start building factories in overseas markets, vehicle prices will decrease accordingly.

"Chinese brands are trying to build a brand image for intelligent, high-quality, high-performance vehicles - not just cheaper," Hu said.