The automotive industry is reaching an inflection point that will reshape its near-term future, precipitated by the connected car era - also known as software defined vehicles or "SDVs." This will affect every aspect of the future of mobility, from Generative AI implications in Level 2+ autonomy to the HMI of the cockpit domain software.

On the eve of CES, automakers and suppliers are closely monitoring the evolution of connected cars - encapsulated in the "CASE" acronym of Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric. This transition will be crucial to rebalancing the automotive value chain and to how OEMs exert control over the vehicle assembly process. But this involves more than just the building of the software-defined vehicle. Automakers also will attempt to extract more value from the service life of these vehicles.

OEMs are looking to wrest back control from tier 1 and system-on-chip (SoC) suppliers involving revenue that can accrue over a vehicle's lifetime, including in-vehicle applications and digitized services that SDVs facilitate with ease.

The side effect will be a period of upheaval and rebalancing in the supplier value chain, thus making the transition complex.

This change threatens to upend the industry's value chain, which has been taken for granted since Henry Ford's first moving production line in 1913 at Highland Park, and the accepted orthodoxy of the Toyota Production System that's shaped the industry's value chain through the 20th century and early part of the 21st.

Of course, such a reshaping of the automotive value chain will be strewn with obstacles and opposition - geopolitical and practical - and OEMs will face opposition from industry participants reluctant to cede their place at the table.

Historically, the automotive industry has focused on cost-optimizing hardware, such as with semiconductors. Software was seen as necessary, but not as strategically important as hardware. Tesla's unleashing of the software-defined vehicle - with its over-the-air updates - challenged the status quo. It's not that software wasn't strategically important, just that the industry simplified software to the cost of memory.

Development of electronic functions was rooted in both expediency and cost. The symbiosis between hardware and software was straightforward: More code simply translated to a more expensive microcontroller unit (MCU). Minimized hardware costs minimized software size. This justified the proliferation of MCU derivatives based on different memory sizes so long as smaller memory translated into lower hardware cost.

This approach has dominated automotive R&D thinking for decades, with gentle evolution fitting comfortably within the existing automotive value chain structures and traditional platform redesign cadences. OEMs orchestrated material flows and wielded cost-down power.