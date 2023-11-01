Gigacasting is all the rage in automotive manufacturing circles. And while Tesla has mainstreamed the term — involving enormous, high-pressure aluminum die casting machines that punch out vehicle chassis and bodies-in-white — the technology has largely caught on in mainland China. Now other automakers, including Toyota, are eyeing the process.

The rising adoption of aluminum gigacasting modules and structural parts is primarily driven by the need to prevent the continuous increase in vehicle weight, enhance fuel efficiency, and accommodate the growing demand for battery electric vehicles. Done correctly, gigacasting can theoretically slash per-unit manufacturing costs by eliminating the welding of dozens of body parts by casting one single module. But much of the conversation ignores fundamental roadblocks in implementing the technology.

These massive gigacastings (also known as megacastings) carry huge initial startup costs, may have distortion issues in the metal, alter collision-repair capabilities, and require extensive end-of-line inspection scanning. And that is only after ordering a custom-built gargantuan piece of equipment, moving it into place, and figuring out how to efficiently work the temperamental processes.

So why are established industry automakers and suppliers still chasing these big dreams that come with massive headwinds? Do casting experts have enough technical solutions to known operational problems? And looking downstream into the vehicle use-case, can ADAS systems prevent enough crashes to make up for these unrepairable castings?

Simple answer: It's not about the components, it's about the assembly plant. And it's not about material and methodology changes to the underbelly of vehicles, but the creative processes themselves which are under transformation. And it's not about the exact factory implementation, but how an entirely new workflow can be enabled for improved productivity.

When looking at market share of advanced steels, stampers of those components, and conversion rates in adoption scenarios, S&P Global Mobility forecasts 15% to 20% of traditional body-in-white (BIW) stampings in 2030 may be at risk from these gigacastings. Underbody components typically comprise about 50% of a vehicle's BIW shell, and this soft underbelly is the target of gigacasting's focus.

Expertise within suppliers, factory designs, and vehicle configurations are all changing. As a result, the era of transportation is approaching a disruption to the auto industry's backbone: the assembly line.

The assembly line process as we know it stood for 110 years as the uncontested champion of high-volume manufacturing. Components could be sub-assembled offline, lasers might scan each part for dimensional accuracy, and a bolt might even hold all the measurement data from rigorous testing of a powertrain. But the assembly line itself evolved to absorb these improvements. No revolution to assembly efficiency stood to threaten the linear model — until now. Robotics, automation, industry 4.0, and blockchain all have impacts on the efficiency, cadence, and support networks of modern assembly plants.

OEMs are looking towards gigacasting not as a component piece, but as a change to how their entire world functions. The reconfiguration of the dance played behind factory walls will forever change economies within automotive. Whether corner castings or single piece, whether gigacast or gigapress, a change to how vehicles come together is upon the industry. Nodal construction will replace linear, bottlenecks will arise and dissolve, and something altogether new will be born.