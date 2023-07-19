Car-shoppers are largely satisfied with subscription-based infotainment services, but value and exposure matter most. Data security and privacy remain issues.

Want to create a social-media firestorm? Announce that popular in-car features will require a subscription - on top of what people already are paying for the vehicle. General Motors and BMW have recently sparked controversy by announcing efforts to grow subscription-based products and services in future vehicles - which reportedly weren't greeted well by consumers.

But here's the rub: The perceived outrage doesn't match reality. Once consumers experience connected services, they are overwhelmingly satisfied and likely to resubscribe, according to a recent global consumer survey of nearly 8,000 consumers conducted by S&P Global Mobility.

"Consumers are welcoming to the idea of subscriptions, because it gives them exposure to features or technology that they may not have had in the past," said Yanina Mills, senior technical research analyst at S&P Global Mobility.

In a subset of about 4,500 respondents who had experienced a free trial or an existing subscription on a model year 2016 vehicle or newer, 82% said they would definitely or probably consider purchasing subscription-based services on a future new vehicle purchase.

This shift in consumer mindset reflects how connected subscriptions are shaping the broader future of mobility, where software-defined vehicles and digital experiences are becoming as critical as horsepower or design.