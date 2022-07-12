US corporate bankruptcy filings fell in November

U.S. corporate bankruptcies fell in November from the previous month, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

There were 29 bankruptcy filings in November, down from 36 in October. As of Nov. 30, 340 companies had filed for bankruptcy in 2022, fewer than any other comparable period going back to at least 2010.

While the pace of filings remains relatively slow, signs of an impending recession have come as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates and layoffs plague the tech sector.

Industrials maintains lead in filings

Industrials had the most filings for any sector, with 54 so far in 2022 as of Nov. 30.

The consumer discretionary sector has the second-most filings for the year, with 47 at the end of November. Inflation and inventory have challenged retailers during the important holiday shopping period.

Dearth of larger filings

November had two bankruptcy filings with more than $1 billion in reported liabilities after October had just one.

Bankruptcy figures include public companies or private companies with public debt with a minimum of $2 million in assets or liabilities at the time of filing, in addition to private companies with at least $10 million in assets or liabilities. Market Intelligence may remove companies from this list if it discovers that their total assets and liabilities do not meet the threshold requirement for inclusion.