There were five $10 billion-plus M&A deals worldwide in November, snapping a streak of five-straight months featuring two or fewer such deals.

Johnson & Johnson's $18.04 billion acquisition of Abiomed Inc., announced Nov. 1, ranked as the largest announced deal of the month, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Eight days later, a joint venture of KKR & Co. Inc., Global Infrastructure Management LLC announced its $17.54 billion acquisition of Germany-based tower infrastructure company Vantage Towers AG in the second-largest deal of the month.

More specifically, Vodafone GmbH agreed to sell its 81.7% stake in Vantage Towers AG to a venture in which it is a major partner and that includes a consortium led by Global Infrastructure Partners and KKR. The consortium plans to obtain a stake of up to 50% in the venture, which is launching a tender offer for the remaining roughly 18.3% of Vantage Towers. Tower Bridge Infrastructure Partners LP will be part of the consortium as a co-investor.

On the same day as the Vantage Towers acquisition, Brookfield Asset Management Inc., MidOcean Energy LLC and Brookfield Global Transition Fund I announced their $11.61 billion acquisition of Australian energy company Origin Energy Ltd.

Japan Industrial Partners Inc., Suzuki Motor Corp. and ROHM Co. Ltd. offered roughly $16.23 billion on Nov. 7 to acquire Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba Corp. The conglomerate has selected the investor group as its preferred bidder, but the deal's financing and a definitive agreement remained uncertain as of late November, according to a report in The Japan Times.

The smallest of the five deals made public in November was Royal Bank of Canada's $10.04 billion acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada. HSBC Holdings PLC had been considering selling the Canadian unit before announcing a deal Nov. 29.

Transaction value eclipses Q3 total

The five deals, worth $73.45 billion, brought the fourth-quarter total of global M&A deals worth $10 billion or more to $104.05 billion, dwarfing the third-quarter total of $33.27 billion stemming from two such deals.

The 28 deals worth more than $10 billion announced in 2022 have a combined transaction value of $648.08 billion.

Deal advisers

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Stephens Inc. advised Abiomed, while J.P. Morgan Securities LLC advised Johnson & Johnson on their deal. Goldman Sachs, along with J.P. Morgan Cazenove Ltd., RBC Capital Markets Inc. and HSBC Global Banking and Markets, advised on the sale of HSBC Bank Canada to Royal Bank of Canada.

In advising on the Abiomed-Johnson & Johnson deal, Goldman Sachs has now advised on 16 of the 20 largest M&A deals in the past 12 months.