J.P. Morgan Securities LLC led the list of financial advisers on the top 20 global private equity and venture capital deals in the first quarter of 2023. The firm advised on three transactions totaling approximately $20.12 billion.

The firm worked on Silver Lake Technology Management LLC's planned $10.44 billion takeover of experience management software company Qualtrics International Inc. with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

It also advised an investor group comprising Apollo Global Management Inc. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority on their planned acquisition of Univar Solutions Inc., a specialty chemical and ingredient distributor, for roughly $8.1 billion.

RBC Capital Markets LLC secured second place, advising on three deals totaling $14.77 billion, while BMO Capital Markets Corp. clinched the third spot with two deals valued at $12.40 billion.

Both RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets acted as financial advisers to affiliates of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC and Stone Point Capital LLC on their definitive agreement to acquire New York-based wealth management services provider Focus Financial Partners Inc. in an all-cash deal valued at $4.23 billion.

Legal adviser ranking

In the legal adviser rankings, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP secured the top position on the global top 20 deals, advising on five transactions that totaled $22.53 billion. It served as legal adviser to Silver Lake Technology on the planned acquisition of Qualtrics and event software provider Cvent Holding Corp.'s planned $4.35 billion sale to a group of investors, including Blackstone Inc. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. The firm also advised an investor group that comprised Stone Point Capital and Mubadala Investment Co. PJSC on their $1.95 billion acquisition of a 20% stake in Truist Insurance Holdings Inc.

Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP was in second place, advising on two deals for a total value of $12.12 billion. The firm acted as legal adviser to EQT AB (publ), EQT Active Core Infrastructure and Public Sector Pension Investment Board on their planned $1.67 billion acquisition of telecommunication services company Radius Global Infrastructure Inc.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP was ranked third, working as adviser on seven transactions totaling $11.61 billion. Kirkland & Ellis advised Vista Equity Partners Management LLC on its takeover of insurance technology provider Duck Creek Technologies Inc. from an investor group for $2.63 billion.