HomeSquare acquires Lucci Electric; L Catterton to buy stake in AmaWaterways
S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

New York-based homebuilding producer HomeSquare LLC acquired Connecticut-based electrical and generator business Lucci Electric Inc. Tolerance Capital was the exclusive financial adviser to Lucci Electric.

Texas-based Homestory Real Estate Services Inc. acquired Massachusetts-based Home Captain Inc.

L Catterton Partners agreed to acquire a stake in river cruise company AmaWaterways LLC from a consortium of investors led by Certares Management LLC.

In another deal completed last week, Florida-based real estate company ERA Advantage Realty Inc. was acquired by Montana-based Dascoulias Realty Group Ltd.

