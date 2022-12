Credit card loan delinquencies at U.S. banks spiked in the third quarter as banks' exposure to the lending segment increased for the third consecutive quarter.

The banking industry reported total credit card loans of $935.42 billion in the third quarter, up 16.1% year over year and 3.5% quarter over quarter.

Delinquencies spike

As total credit card loans rose, so too did delinquencies.

Delinquent credit card loans surged in the third quarter to $20.27 billion from $16.24 billion in the linked quarter. The ratio of delinquent credit card loans also increased in the quarter to 2.2% from 1.8% in the second quarter.

Top banks by credit card loans

Citigroup Inc. topped the list of the top 25 U.S. banks by credit card loans with total loans of $151.23 billion in the third quarter, up 1.2% from the previous quarter and 8.4% from the year-ago period.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. came in a close second with total credit card loans of $150.80 billion, a jump of 2.9% quarter over quarter and an 18.6% year-over-year increase.

"As we go into next year, we remain very positive and optimistic about the card story across a range of dimensions," JPMorgan CFO Jeremy Barnum said when asked about loans, according to a transcript of the company's third-quarter earnings call.

Also among the top 25 banks by credit card loan totals, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. posted the highest year-over-year growth with its 109.7% jump in credit card loans since the third quarter of 2021.

Some banks see credit card loans decrease

Meanwhile, credit card loans decreased quarter over quarter for three of the top 25 banks by credit card loans: U.S. Bancorp; Wilmington, Del.-based Comenity Bank; and South Jordan, Utah-based Merrick Bank Corp.

Merrick Bank was the only bank on the list to post a year-over-year decrease in credit card loans.