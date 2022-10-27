The Big Picture: How will the metals and mining sector fare in 2023 and beyond?

Deteriorating global macroeconomic conditions will persist into early 2023, representing a downside risk to the metals and mining sector as many commodity prices slide and equity market support weakens. Producers will be impacted by narrowing margins, while the exploration sector will restrain activity amid tighter financing conditions. Lower activity levels in the second half of 2022 and through 2023 will reinforce the importance of the metals and mining industry’s role in the global energy transition effort. As the year progresses, we anticipate improving conditions once central banks gain the upper hand on inflation.
Gain vital insights into the 2023 metals and mining industry outlook:
- Macroeconomic developments and the energy transition
- Key commodity markets forecasts
- Exploration outlook
- Copper supply constraints
- Battery metals market analysis
- Mergers and acquisitions
