Research Director, Metals and Mining Research

Kevin Murphy is a Research Director for Metals and Mining Research with S&P Global Market Intelligence and is based out of Halifax, Nova Scotia. He manages a group of analysts with the Metals & Mining Research group and writes analysis on various aspects of the industry including exploration, discoveries and production pipelines.

He began his career in metals and mining in 2007 as an analyst for Metals Economics Group which, through a series of acquisitions, became the core of S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Metals & Mining division. He is passionate about the mining industry and its critical role in the global economy.