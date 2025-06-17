Regulatory Solutions Client Lifecycle & Regulatory Solutions Target a single regulatory requirement or transform entire end-to-end processes with our industry-leading capabilities. LEARN MORE >

ISDA Notices Hub Notification processes with secure, online platform Replace unreliable, time-consuming notification processes with a secure, online platform that supports real-time delivery and receipt. LEARN MORE >

Managed Services Services for Regulatory Compliance Solutions Supports the full life cycle for compliance-driven operations., whether you need to strengthen a single function or an entire operational domain. LEARN MORE >

Document Solutions End-to-end Document Digiti​​zation Support operational excellence with end-to-end document digiti​​zation, creation, automation, intelligence and storage from S&P Global. LEARN MORE >

Certificate Compliance Clear your pre-trade pathway Automate the outreach, collection, validation, and mapping of suitability certificates to complete due diligence sooner and clear your pre-trade pathway. LEARN MORE >

Outreach 360 An industry leading technology platform to drive effective client communication An industry leading technology platform to drive effective client communication by managing and tracking counterparty outreach, documentation, negotiation and communication. LEARN MORE >

CLM Pro Accelerate Your Client Lifecycle Management Process CLM Pro is a lightweight, highly configurable, end-to-end solution that makes the entire lifecycle management process efficient, transparent, and easier to navigate. LEARN MORE >

Onboarding Accelerator A customizable, end-to-end onboarding solution Automated and customizable end-to-end solution that streamlines the workflow, including KYC, tax, regulatory, and legal. LEARN MORE >

KYC Technology S&P Global due diligence workflow process KYC Technology is a core component of the overall for brokers, custodians, corporates, fund admins, managers and service providers. LEARN MORE >

Investor Onboarding Digitizes and streamlines end-to-end fund onboarding Automating the collection of subscription, KYC, tax documents, and more digitally for onboarding efficiency, real-time compliance checks, and enhanced investor experience. LEARN MORE >

Counterparty Manager The industry standard solution for counterparties Engage with your counterparties, exchange & track entity and onboarding information securely, and address regulatory compliance requirements. LEARN MORE >

Tax Solutions Strengthen and streamline a complex, multi-jurisdictional tax lifecycle from end to end. This suite of integrated tax solutions gives you the capabilities you need today and the breadth and scalability you need for tomorrow's challenges. LEARN MORE >

iLEVEL Private markets operating system Private markets operating system used by 700+ asset managers and allocators to streamline data collection, portfolio analytics, reporting and more. LEARN MORE >

Research Manager New levels of efficiency, dynamism and transparency The Research Manager platform enables asset managers and brokers to manage every aspect of their research and evaluation process. LEARN MORE >

Fixed Income Issuance Solutions Managing deal execution for the fixed income primary bond markets Managing deal execution for the fixed income primary bond market with our fixed income solutions through electronification and automation of the marketplace. LEARN MORE >

Equities Issuance Solutions Managing deal execution for the equity primary issuance process Deal execution for the equity primary issuance process with our Equity Bookbuild (EBB) platform that manages all facets of the deal lifecycle. LEARN MORE >

Debtdomain Leading global, web-based platform Debtdomain is the leading global, web-based platform for helping banks and institutional investors address vital workflow needs across the entire lifecycle of a syndicated loan or private credit transaction. LEARN MORE >

Loan Platforms Powering loan settlement We offer next-level clarity, automated workflows, and an auditable view of all notices, calculations and data – across the entire lifecycle of a loan. LEARN MORE >

ADFlow Streamlining, digitizing, and securing administrative details and the SSI validation process. Our lending solution has revolutionized this key workflow for the market. Lenders are now in control of their own data via a centralized library that captures, stores and shares data reflected in the LSTA/LMA Standard Administrative Details Form (ADF). LEARN MORE >

WSO Services Drive efficient multi-asset class operations with our outsourced managed service solutions. Optimize private debt and multi-asset operations with our outsourced management solutions, offering expert insights and real-time data across complex portfolio lifecycles. LEARN MORE >

WSO CLO Compliance Services A modern, intuitive user experience for the management of compliance tests. Compliance for CLO Managers streamlines the credit risk management process and automates the execution of compliance tests required by the governing indenture and collateral management agreements LEARN MORE >

Clearpar On-demand access to trade reporting and settlement metrics The ClearPar Premium Reporting solution provides buyside institutions with access to trade reports and previously unrealized datasets, trade statuses and tracking capabilities, and performance metrics using the most up to date ClearPar trade data. LEARN MORE >

Loan Reconciliation Golden-source, SOC-certified position reconciliation for the global lending markets. Loan Reconciliation solution provides accurate information about loan asset ownership through a secure, SOCcertified verification against the agents’ self-submitted data. LEARN MORE >

Loan Reference Data Access trusted current and historical loan pricing across the globe. Access daily independent pricing, analytics, and liquidity measures for over 8,000 global leveraged loans, enhancing portfolio management and trading decisions with reliable data. LEARN MORE >

Notice Manager Manage incoming bank loan agent notices with a single secure platform Enables loan managers to more effectively and securely handle inbound agent notices related to their bank loan holdings. LEARN MORE >

iLEVEL Credit Scale your private credit portfolio monitoring Delivers scale and insight, including capital structure analysis, covenant monitoring, and financial spreading. LEARN MORE >

Tax Solutions Ecosystem Strengthen and streamline a complex, multi-jurisdictional tax lifecycle from end to end. Strengthen and streamline a complex, multi-jurisdictional tax lifecycle with a suite of integrated tax solutions from due diligence to withholding to payment to reporting. LEARN MORE >

Corporate Actions End-to-end automation of corporate actions and income processing Monitor and manage the risk and complexities of your corporate actions operations with a unified Corporate Actions solution helping firms across a range of asset classes, market client types and business lines. LEARN MORE >

Managed Corporate Actions A centralized source of validated corporate actions data Eliminate the time-consuming and error-prone manual reconciliation and validation with a centralized source of validated corporate action data for nearly 3 million equities, fixed income and structured securities. LEARN MORE >

Securities Processing Replace multiple applications with an integrated post-trade framework Enables universal banks and custodians to automate and standardize securities processing replacing multiple applications with a cloud platform and integrated post-trade framework. LEARN MORE >

Cappitech Regulatory Reporting. Optimized. Cappitech offers trade and transaction reporting and consulting services to financial and non-financial institutions, automating processes via a SaaS platform for regimes like EMIR, MiFID, SFTR, SEC, CFTC, ASIC, MAS, HKMA and more. LEARN MORE >

CLM Pro Accelerate Your Client Lifecycle Management Process Client Lifecycle Management Pro is a lightweight, highly configurable, end-to-end solution. From contract initiation through to account closure, CLM Pro makes the entire lifecycle management process efficient, transparent, and easier to navigate for everyone involved. LEARN MORE >

Debtdomain Full suite of solutions for managing the entire syndication, secondary trading, and agency lifecycle. Debtdomain is the leading global, web-based platform for helping banks and institutional investors address vital workflow needs across the entire lifecycle of a syndicated loan or private credit transaction. LEARN MORE >

WSO Services Drive efficient multi-asset class operations with our outsourced managed service solutions. Streamline your private debt and multi-asset class operations by using our outsourced portfolio management solutions and accessing our industry experts. Our services provide solutions across the lifecycle of assets in complex portfolio structures, providing real-time access to client and global data. LEARN MORE >

WSO CLO Compliance Services A modern, intuitive user experience for the management of compliance tests. A modern, intuitive user experience for the management of compliance for CLO Managers to streamlines the credit risk management process and automate the execution of compliance tests. LEARN MORE >

Loan Reconciliation Golden-source, SOC-certified position reconciliation for the global lending markets. Loan Reconciliation solution provides accurate information about loan asset ownership through a secure, SOCcertified verification against the agents’ self-submitted data. LEARN MORE >

Loan Reference Data Access trusted current and historical loan pricing across the globe. Access daily independent pricing, analytics, and liquidity measures for over 8,000 global leveraged loans, enhancing portfolio management and trading decisions with reliable data. LEARN MORE >

Notice Manager Manage incoming bank loan agent notices with a single secure platform. Notice Manager enables loan managers to more effectively and securely handle inbound agent notices related to their bank loan holdings. Use our service to streamline your day-to-day operations and take control over research and audit needs using historical information. LEARN MORE >

EDM Managed Services Scale and optimize your data management operations. LEARN MORE >

EDM Insights EDM Insights helps everyone in your organization access the data they need to drive better decision-making. LEARN MORE >

Managed Corporate Actions A centralized source of validated corporate actions data Eliminate the time-consuming and error-prone manual reconciliation and validation with a centralized source of validated corporate action data for nearly 3 million equities, fixed income and structured securities. LEARN MORE >

iLEVEL Managed Data Services Data Collection for Private Markets iLEVEL Managed Data Services centralizes critical information about clients’ private investment portfolio using data ingestion technology and human-in-the-loop processing. LEARN MORE >

EDM Unlock the Power of Data with Confidence Elevate your data quality to the highest standard with S&P Global Enterprise Data Management (EDM) to positively impact and influence every process, report and decision your organization needs to make. LEARN MORE >

CLM Pro Accelerate Your Client Lifecycle Management Process CLM Pro is a lightweight, highly configurable, end-to-end solution that makes the entire lifecycle management process efficient, transparent, and easier to navigate. LEARN MORE >