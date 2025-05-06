关于标普全球市场财智

S&P Global Offerings
我们与客户合作，拓展其视野，满怀信心地运营，胸有成竹地决策。
EDM Professional of the Year
Neslihan Yegul was awarded EDM Professional of the Year at the Women in Technology & Data Awards 2024. This accolade recognizes her outstanding contributions to data management and her role in promoting women in technology.
Best Data Management Platform
S&P Global Market Intelligence was awarded Best Data Management Platform at the WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2024. This recognition reinforces S&P Global's commitment to providing top-tier data management services in the industry.
Best ESG & Sustainability Analytics Platform
This accolade recognizes S&P Global Market Intelligence’s leadership in providing comprehensive analytics for ESG and sustainability and our commitment to advancing responsible investing practices in the industry.
Third-Party Risk Product of the Year
We were delighted to be recognized with the Third-Party Risk Product of the Year at the Risk Technology Awards 2024, highlighting our innovative solutions to managing third-party risks.
We were honored to receive recognition at the Inside Market Data & Inside Reference Data Awards 2024. This award underscores the company's excellence in providing high-quality market data and reference data solutions.
Valuation Service of the Year
S&P Global was awarded Valuation Service of the Year at the Private Equity Wire – European Credit Awards 2024.
Best ESG Solution for Unstructured Data
S&P Global has been recognized with the Best ESG Solution for Unstructured Data Award 2024, highlighting the company's innovative approach to leveraging unstructured data for ESG analysis.
Best ESG Climate Risk Solution
We were delighted to be awarded Best ESG Climate Risk Solution at the ESG Insight Awards 2024, underscoring our leadership in providing effective solutions for assessing climate-related risks.
Most Innovative Alternative Data Solution
S&P Global Market Intelligence has been honored with the Most Innovative Alternative Data Solution Award at the A-Team Innovation Awards 2024.
Most Innovative Regulatory Compliance Monitoring/Management
S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech received the Most Innovative Regulatory Compliance Monitoring/Management Award at the A-Team Innovation Awards 2024.
40 Leaders in Innovation
S&P Global is proud to announce that it has been recognized among the 40 Leaders in Innovation at the 2024 TabbFORUM NOVA Awards. This honor highlights the company's commitment to driving innovation in the financial services industry, showcasing the impactful contributions of its leaders in shaping the future of finance.
Best Achievement in Deployment of AI in the Enterprise
S&P Global has been awarded Best Achievement in Deployment of AI in the Enterprise at The Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards 2024. We’re committed to integrating AI technologies that enhance operational efficiency and drive innovation across its enterprise.
Best Outsourcing Provider 2024
S&P Global Market Intelligence has been honored as the Best Outsourcing Provider at the FTF News Awards 2024. This accolade recognizes the company's excellence in delivering top-tier outsourcing solutions, providing exceptional service and support to clients in the financial services industry.