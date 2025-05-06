关于标普全球市场财智

我们的专家团队提供无与伦比的洞察力、领先数据和技术解决方案。

我们的质量承诺

我们是世界领先的金融信息和解决方案提供商

申请演示
查看所有解决方案

无以伦比的数据

凭借无出其右的信息广度和深度发掘洞察，从综合基本面信息到特定行业的业绩指标，从并购到信用风险，还有深刻见解的新闻、预测和分析。

企业级技术

我们的技术驱动您公司的各个流程。结合尖端技术以及对市场变化的敏锐洞察，我们帮助客户在金融决策中充分发挥创新的威力。

专业知识和咨询

凭借对客户需求的深刻理解，我们与客户一起共同解决最复杂的业务挑战。

我们屡获殊荣的解决方案横跨全球各个行业。

我们与客户合作，拓展其视野，满怀信心地运营，胸有成竹地决策。

立即获取关键财智

申请演示

您可信赖的服务.

联系我们
凭借对客户需求的深刻理解，我们与客户形成紧密的合作伙伴关系，共同解决复杂的挑战。我们助您穿透数字，洞察先机
• 98% 客服满意度
• 24 x 7 x 365 我们的客服团队随时待命

访问媒体中心获取公司新闻

前往媒体中心

关于标普全球，了解更多。

访问标普全球旗下品牌网站，详细了解我们的完整产品与服务。

联系我们

推动增长和透明度的关键信用评级，研究和洞察。

了解更多

大宗商品和能源市场的领先信息与基准价格。

了解更多

全球投资界的标志性和创新型指数解决方案。

了解更多

获取关键的可持续性情报的一站式来源。

了解更多