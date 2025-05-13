S&P Global Market Intelligence 소개

S&P Global Offerings
포괄적인 기업 펀더멘털에서 뿐만 아니라 섹터별 성과 지표, M&A나 신용 리스크, 인사이트를 제시하는 뉴스, 예측 및 분석에 이르기까지, 타의 추종을 불허하는 폭과 깊이의 새로운 관점을 확인하세요.
우리의 기술은 기업 전반의 프로세스를 강화해드립니다. 시장의 끊임없는 변화를 직관하는 예리한 시각과 업계를 선도하는 기술을 조합하여, 고객이 금융 의사 결정 과정에서 혁신의 힘을 적용할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
고객에게 필요한 사항에 대한 깊은 이해를 바탕으로 우리는 고객과 함께 하며 가장 복잡한 비즈니스 문제를 해결할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
고객이 보다 포괄적인 관점에서 자신감있게 운영하며 확신에 찬 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 지원합니다.
EDM Professional of the Year
Neslihan Yegul was awarded EDM Professional of the Year at the Women in Technology & Data Awards 2024. This accolade recognizes her outstanding contributions to data management and her role in promoting women in technology.
Best Data Management Platform
S&P Global Market Intelligence was awarded Best Data Management Platform at the WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2024. This recognition reinforces S&P Global's commitment to providing top-tier data management services in the industry.
Best ESG & Sustainability Analytics Platform
This accolade recognizes S&P Global Market Intelligence’s leadership in providing comprehensive analytics for ESG and sustainability and our commitment to advancing responsible investing practices in the industry.
Third-Party Risk Product of the Year
We were delighted to be recognized with the Third-Party Risk Product of the Year at the Risk Technology Awards 2024, highlighting our innovative solutions to managing third-party risks.
We were honored to receive recognition at the Inside Market Data & Inside Reference Data Awards 2024. This award underscores the company's excellence in providing high-quality market data and reference data solutions.
Valuation Service of the Year
S&P Global was awarded Valuation Service of the Year at the Private Equity Wire – European Credit Awards 2024.
Best ESG Solution for Unstructured Data
S&P Global has been recognized with the Best ESG Solution for Unstructured Data Award 2024, highlighting the company's innovative approach to leveraging unstructured data for ESG analysis.
Best ESG Climate Risk Solution
We were delighted to be awarded Best ESG Climate Risk Solution at the ESG Insight Awards 2024, underscoring our leadership in providing effective solutions for assessing climate-related risks.
Most Innovative Alternative Data Solution
S&P Global Market Intelligence has been honored with the Most Innovative Alternative Data Solution Award at the A-Team Innovation Awards 2024.
Most Innovative Regulatory Compliance Monitoring/Management
S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech received the Most Innovative Regulatory Compliance Monitoring/Management Award at the A-Team Innovation Awards 2024.
40 Leaders in Innovation
S&P Global is proud to announce that it has been recognized among the 40 Leaders in Innovation at the 2024 TabbFORUM NOVA Awards. This honor highlights the company's commitment to driving innovation in the financial services industry, showcasing the impactful contributions of its leaders in shaping the future of finance.
Best Achievement in Deployment of AI in the Enterprise
S&P Global has been awarded Best Achievement in Deployment of AI in the Enterprise at The Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards 2024. We’re committed to integrating AI technologies that enhance operational efficiency and drive innovation across its enterprise.
Best Outsourcing Provider 2024
S&P Global Market Intelligence has been honored as the Best Outsourcing Provider at the FTF News Awards 2024. This accolade recognizes the company's excellence in delivering top-tier outsourcing solutions, providing exceptional service and support to clients in the financial services industry.