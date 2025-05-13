S&P Global Market Intelligence 소개

당사의 전문가 팀은 독보적인 인사이트와 선도적인 데이터 및 기술 솔루션을 제공합니다.

품질에 대한 당사의 약속

당사는 세계 최고의 금융 정보 및 솔루션 제공 기업입니다.

독보적인 데이터

포괄적인 기업 펀더멘털에서 뿐만 아니라 섹터별 성과 지표, M&A나 신용 리스크, 인사이트를 제시하는 뉴스, 예측 및 분석에 이르기까지, 타의 추종을 불허하는 폭과 깊이의 새로운 관점을 확인하세요.

엔터프라이즈 기술

우리의 기술은 기업 전반의 프로세스를 강화해드립니다. 시장의 끊임없는 변화를 직관하는 예리한 시각과 업계를 선도하는 기술을 조합하여, 고객이 금융 의사 결정 과정에서 혁신의 힘을 적용할 수 있도록 지원합니다.

전문 지식과 자문

고객에게 필요한 사항에 대한 깊은 이해를 바탕으로 우리는 고객과 함께 하며 가장 복잡한 비즈니스 문제를 해결할 수 있도록 지원합니다.

전 세계 업계에서 당사의 수상 경력에 빛나는 솔루션을 이용하고 있습니다.

고객이 보다 포괄적인 관점에서 자신감있게 운영하며 확신에 찬 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 지원합니다.

믿을 수 있는서비스.

고객에게 필요한 사항에 대한 깊이 있는 이해를 바탕으로, 긴밀한 파트너십을 형성하고 협력을 통해 복잡한 문제를 해결해 나갑니다. 우리는 단순한 숫자 이상의 의미를 전달합니다
• 98% 의 고객 서비스 만족도
• 24시간 지원 고객 서비스 팀

미디어 센터에서 기업 뉴스를 확인해 보세요

S&P Global 자세히 둘러보기

사업부별 사이트 방문을 통해 전체 서비스를 확인하세요

성장과 투명성을 높이는 데 필수적인 신용 등급, 리서치 및 인사이트

상품과 에너지 시장을 위한 선도적인 정보와 벤치마크 가격

글로벌 투자 커뮤니티를 위한 상징적이고 혁신적인 인덱스 솔루션

필수적인 지속가능성 인텔리전스를 제공하는 단일 솔루션

