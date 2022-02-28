Last year, the S&P Global Career Coaching Program was featured in the Harvard Business Review What Stops Employees from Applying for Internal Roles.

HBR highlighted S&P Global as a best practice organization in making our internal labor market more equitable. Watch our Global Head of Coaching and People Advisory, Brett Badders, along with Global Career Coach Simone Thomas as they discuss our people-first approach to coaching in the latest Social Intelligence installment, You don’t have to be in the C-Suite for Coaching.