Default, Transition, and Recovery: One Default In Latin America Brings The 2021 Global Corporate Tally To 53

The 2021 corporate default tally increased to 53 after one issuer from the emerging markets defaulted the week of July 22nd. The defaulter is Mexico-based financial services provider Alpha Holding S.A. de C.V.

Latin American Equities Post a Strong Second Quarter, as Economic Activity Starts to Bounce Back

What a difference a year makes. Latin American equities had a strong Q2, outperforming most regions, as the S&P Latin America BMI gained 15.7%. As of June 2021, the index had its best 12-month return since June 2007, gaining 46.6%.



More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the global economy and public health, the S&P Latin America 40 was one of the best regional performers, up 51% for the one-year period ending in June.

Latin America Industries Most and Least Impacted by COVID 19 from a Probability of Default Perspective

S&P Global Market Intelligence leveraged the PD Model Market Signals (PDMS) for a point-in-time view of credit risk in Latin America.