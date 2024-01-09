Developments over the past two years have demonstrated that the energy transition is more complicated than previously thought. While the transition proceeds, expectations of a linear global shift have been shaken as climate goals compete with priorities around energy security, energy access and affordability.

A series of shocks, crises and tensions in the global energy system point to the need for an equitable transition that is inclusive of different situations in different parts of the world and that reflects a diversity of policy approaches.

The energy price spike that began in late summer/early fall 2021 pushed affordability to the fore, leading to policy challenges in many countries. Described by some as “the first energy crisis of the energy transition,” it resulted from a mismatch of strong demand growth and underinvestment in conventional supplies.

The disruption in energy markets arising from Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine — high prices, shortages, a cost-of-living crisis, economic dislocation — reinforced the affordability challenge and put energy security back on the table as a central concern for governments and the public alike. There is now an increased risk that high energy costs will undermine public support for policies and investments backing the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The emergence of a new North-South divide between the wealthy countries of the Global North and the developing countries of the Global South has fostered an increasingly sharp debate over the cost and timing of the energy transition, its relative burdens and its compatibility with other priorities such as economic growth, poverty reduction and improved health.

The trilemma of energy security, affordability and sustainability looks very different in Africa, Latin America and the developing countries of Asia than in Europe and the US, where per capita incomes are as much as 40 times higher. This divergence makes addressing the gaps in policy, technology and financing a significant challenge across geographies.

There are also issues related to the supply chains needed for net-zero. Beginning around 2021 and continuing today, a host of governments — the US, the UK, Japan, Canada and the EU — and entities — the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the International Energy Agency — have raised concerns over the adequacy of mineral supply and processing capacity to meet the needs of rapidly growing industries such as renewable power and electric vehicles. These supply chain issues are further complicated by rising geopolitical tensions.