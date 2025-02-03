Daily Update: February 03, 2025

The process of education can be described by inputs and outputs. Inputs include textbooks and other educational materials, instructions, and interactions with peers and teachers. Outputs include projects, tests, papers and assignments. Many of the early conversations around AI use in education focused on outputs and the potential for cheating or plagiarism by students. But increasingly, educators and policymakers are looking at opportunities to use AI to improve the inputs in education. A team of researchers at S&P Global recently analyzed the ways the incorporation of AI in education is underway and will have far-reaching implications.

The researchers pointed out that education can be slow to adopt innovations, partly due to the buying cycle for educational materials and the time it takes to retrain teachers to take advantage of newly available systems and technologies. But education also tends to move slowly because of a natural concern with safeguarding the well-being and educational outcomes of students. “Move fast and break things” is not a motto that parents wish educators to apply to their children.

Despite the naturally reactive nature of education, governments around the world have begun adopting AI-enabled technologies to improve educational inputs. There is considerable variability in terms of AI readiness in education, with Singapore, Germany and South Korea leading the way. The team’s analysis of AI readiness in education was based on factors including the percentage of graduates with science, technology, engineering and mathematics degrees; the number of scholarly publications on AI published in the country; the country's information and communication technology infrastructure; and whether the country has a national AI strategy in place. The difference in outcomes will be determined by investment capacity, policymakers’ priorities, existing digital infrastructure, access to AI and computer science-related studies, and AI and technology literacy within groups. Unfortunately, this indicates that AI may tend to reinforce differences in educational outcomes based on wealth.

However, AI could also be used to enable a more virtuous education ecosystem by providing significant cost reductions and input improvements such as virtual assistants, personalized learning and teacher augmentation. This could democratize the benefits of an elite education through the widespread adoption of a multimodal AI tutor/copilot for students. The ways AI is applied to education will ultimately determine whether benefits such as improved learning and tutoring, improved analytics, and adaptive learning outweigh the risks of data privacy and security, bias, misuse and worsening digital poverty.

The private education sector has been leading AI adoption in the educational process due to deeper pockets and market demand for AI skills among parents and students. The authors analyzed data from 89 private institutions and found that 65% of the schools use AI as the backbone of their teaching method, while robotics is a focus of 13%. These private educational institutions may be early adopters of methods that will soon enjoy wider application, or they may be unwittingly reinforcing the digital divide.

