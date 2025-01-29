Daily Update: January 29, 2025

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
S&P Global — 29 January 2025
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
For years, interest rates set by the major central banks moved in near tandem. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many leading central banks lowered interest rates to around zero, only to significantly raise them to combat inflation. But the strength of the US economy relative to other major economies is leading to a divergence in interest rates. S&P Global Market Intelligence has examined these diverging paths.
S&P Global's latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) surveys point to the strength and resilience of the US economy. Typically, any PMI measure higher than 50 represents a growing economy. The US headline composite index reading for December 2024 was 55.4, compared with the UK’s 50.4 and the eurozone’s 49.6. Due to these diverging trajectories, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank appear likely to cut benchmark interest rates steadily this year. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve has adopted a more cautious posture toward further rate cuts. While futures markets are still pointing toward a 25- to 50-basis-point cut by the end of 2025, the projected scale of this cut and the certainty that cuts are imminent have decreased in the last few months.
"We got accustomed to those relationships being very synchronized, and now you're starting to see imbalances in the global economies due to the pandemic get filtered out," John Sidawi, vice president and senior fixed-income portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, said in an interview with S&P Global Market Intelligence. "It's very easy to present an argument in Europe to cut rates further, but it's more delicate right now in the US."
Globally, there is already considerable variability in interest rates. Benchmark interest rates in the US stand at 4.25% to 4.50%. For the ECB, the deposit facility interest rate is 3%, with further reductions expected in 2025. The Bank of Japan is in a unique position of trying to reverse decades of near-zero interest rates to combat deflation. It raised interest rates 25 basis points in 2024, with further increases predicted. Many emerging markets have external debt denominated in US dollars. This forces central bankers in those areas to anticipate Fed actions. In 2024, Indonesia hiked interest rates to combat a decline in the rupiah.
Interest rates in China and India have also diverged. India, riding a strong and growing economy, raised its policy interest rate to 6.5%, while China lowered this rate to 3.10%.
Today is Wednesday, January 29, 2025, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
In this episode of the ESG Insider podcast, we take a deep dive into a new report that found 2024 was the warmest year on record. The report is from the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, which is the EU's Earth Observation Program and provides information about climate across the world. The report found that average global temperatures for the year were more than 1.5 degrees C above preindustrial levels — the global warming limit set in the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.
—Read the article from S&P Global Sustainable1
Economic strength in the US relative to other major economies is likely to drive contrasting paths for interest rates across the globe. S&P Global's latest Purchasing Managers Index surveys recorded the fastest rate of business activity growth for the US in more than two years, with a headline composite index reading of 55.4 for December 2024. Any value higher than 50 represents expansion. The UK, meanwhile, recorded an index reading of 50.4, a slowdown from prior months, and the Eurozone registered contracting activity at 49.6.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
A record tally of middle-market (MM) collateralized loan obligation (CLO) issuance last year led to growth in S&P Global Ratings universe of credit-estimated companies. For the fourth quarter, a total of 958 credit estimates were issued, bringing the total number of credit estimates done in 2024 to 3,549. Of the estimates completed in 2024, 73% were credit estimates that were refreshed for existing issuers and 27% were credit estimates on new issuers.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
The prospect of a trade war has had little impact on US financial markets so far, but expected tariffs on China and other trading partners could prove to be a hurdle to the market's ongoing bull run. During his campaign, President Donald Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he took office and threatened another 10% tariff on the first day of his second term. He has also threatened to levy 25% tariffs on all imports from Mexico and Canada. If applied, the duties would affect a wide range of goods such as electronics, automobile components and a broad range of consumer goods.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
An Iraqi Kurdish delegation will meet with the Iraqi finance minister in Baghdad on Jan. 27 as the dispute continues over the Iraqi budget law, on which hope hinges to resume crude exports through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline. A vote is expected on Jan. 28 on the 2025 Iraqi budget law after efforts to amend the law were fumbled again on Jan. 23, when Iraq's council of representatives failed to vote on the amendment, according to a statement from the government in semiautonomous Iraqi Kurdistan.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
The global race to build generative AI capabilities has intensified with the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, who made AI a top priority. The race is happening on multiple levels. On an international level, the competitive landscape is marked by a strategic rivalry between nations, with the US and China emerging as the leading contenders for AI dominance. At the same time, within the US, companies are competing for resources — both in terms of chips from NVIDIA Corp. and capital.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
The ESG Insider podcast will be celebrating its 7th anniversary with an exclusive LIVE recording experience in New York City and the official unveiling of its new name. The sustainability landscape is evolving, and market participants are quickly adapting their sustainability journeys to transform their tomorrow. Join experts in sustainability and notable industry thought leaders for a discussion on emerging trends and leading practices in factoring climate change and other sustainability issues into financial decision-making.
—Register for the event from S&P Global Sustainable1