Daily Update: October 11, 2024

"Natural gas will help power the rapid growth of artificial intelligence with its insatiable demand for reliable electricity," Chevron CEO Mike Wirth said Sept. 17 at an energy conference in Houston. "[This] means AI's advance will depend not only on the design labs of Silicon Valley, but also on the gas fields of the Permian Basin."

In the short and medium term, there is little question that the widespread adoption of AI will lead to a big increase in demand for and use of fossil fuels. Datacenters require huge amounts of energy to power their processors and cool their facilities.

By building out their AI infrastructure, the five largest cloud infrastructure providers increased their capital expenditure by 57% year over year in the second quarter of 2024 to $55 billion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors see a big opportunity in the sudden demand for more and bigger datacenters. Total funding and M&A for the datacenter sector has reached nearly $35 billion year to date. Blackstone alone has about $55 billion of datacenters in its portfolio and another $70 billion in the pipeline.

The demand for energy for those datacenters is also driving private equity investments in the global oil and gas industry. Private equity and venture capital investments in this sector are on track to exceed even the boom year of 2020. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, investing in fossil fuel assets is considered a strategic move for private equity since AI datacenter infrastructure requires levels of energy that intermittent renewable power, such as weather-dependent solar and wind, cannot provide. According to a report from Goldman Sachs, AI datacenters are forecast to use 8% of US power by 2030.

Datacenter operators are entering negotiations with natural gas pipeline providers such as North American energy company TC Energy to gain direct access to energy sources. The model is to tap into the main pipeline, build a lateral pipeline to a datacenter and generate energy from the natural gas on-site using a dedicated power plant. S&P Global Commodity Insights' May 2024 Planning Case projects incremental datacenter electricity demand to be about 200 TWh by 2030. Pipeline companies expect to be among the main beneficiaries of datacenter growth.

While the scale and speed of AI adoption clearly favors increased fossil fuel usage, there are theories that it will reduce energy usage and emissions in the longer term. Some believe that AI will help with grid maintenance and reliability by identifying parts that need to be replaced or areas where vegetation needs to be controlled. In addition, AI could be used to maximize efficiency within the power grid. With time, materials, semiconductors and energy storage could become more efficient, and AI could require far less energy than current projections suggest.

Today is Friday, October 11, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.