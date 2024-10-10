Daily Update: October 10, 2024

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global — 10 October 2024
By Nathan Hunt
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
The pharmaceutical industry is dominated by a few large companies that have the scale to manufacture drugs in massive quantities and the experience working with regulators to get new drugs approved. The core group is AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Gilead Sciences, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Unsurprisingly, it is also this group that has moved aggressively to develop AI capabilities. Generative AI will transform pharmaceutical research and development by strengthening innovation, offering cost efficiencies and accelerating the traditionally ponderous research-to-market cycle. A team of analysts at S&P Global Ratings analyzed its impact in “AI In Pharmaceuticals Promises Innovation, Speed, And Savings.”
According to industry research, bringing a drug to market takes 10-15 years, with an average cost of $1.3 billion. Any efficiencies that can be wrung from that process could be hugely beneficial. While applying AI to pharmaceutical research and development is still in its early stages, money is already being spent to accelerate the process. The pharmaceutical AI market was valued at $1 billion in 2022, according to Boston Consulting Group, and is expected to expand to almost $22 billion by 2027.
According to the team at S&P Global Ratings, AI can shorten pharmaceuticals’ long road to market through improved and innovative compound screening and selection of molecular combinations that could yield new drugs. These applications fall under synthetic biology, a topic covered in previous research by S&P Global. As a new drug moves into clinical development, potential AI applications include clinical trial design and selection of subjects to match trial requirements. Finally, when a drug is ready for market approval, AI can help with pharmacological and faster US Food and Drug Administration dossier submissions.
Big Pharma often outsources research and analysis to biotechnology companies to accelerate drug discovery and design. This relationship helps the latter with funding; manufacturing at scale; management of stakeholders, including regulators; and marketing new drugs. Because of biotechnology companies’ role in the market, they have become some of AI’s earliest adopters.
While AI finds its footing in healthcare broadly and pharmaceutical specifically, there are challenges that must be addressed. First, the quantity and irregularity of drug discovery data is massive. Drug discovery will require deep learning models sensitive to unexpected outcomes and variables. In addition, there are always ethical and legal considerations when accessing and training deep learning algorithms on patient data. Security lapses or lack of transparency on how data is being used could have reputational and legal repercussions. Finally, the use of AI in pharmaceutical development will require a new and unfamiliar set of skills for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
Today is Thursday, October 10, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
This is episode 3 of All Things Aviation, a special six-part series focusing on the dynamics, trends and outlooks in the aviation sector. In this episode, Sophie Byron, global director of biofuels pricing at S&P Global Commodity Insights, and Tom Washington, senior news writer covering biofuels in the EMEA region, are joined by Ina Chirita and Jamie Dorner, Europe and America leads in the biofuels research team.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Commodity Insights
An increasingly tense geopolitical landscape, the prospect that interest rates won't fall as quickly as markets expect, and slower-than-forecast growth in the world's biggest economies are among the top risks that could derail our base case for global credit conditions. With the onset of the global rate-easing cycle, global credit conditions look set to improve toward the end of the year. However, this outcome is not guaranteed, given the risks posed by disparities in growth prospects among major economies, heightened geopolitical strife and still-elevated borrowing costs.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
Private equity and venture capital investments in the Middle East have increased so far in 2024, targeting businesses that are outside the oil and gas sector. The Middle East — a region comprising 12 countries including oil-rich Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iran — attracted $2.28 billion for the third quarter to Sept. 27, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The amount is already slightly higher than the $2.16 billion deal value for the full second quarter and nearly double the $1.19 billion in the first quarter.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
The third quarter of 2024 was a frustrating period for shipowners operating in the West of Suez VLCC sector, with muted spot-market inquiry levels and weakness in the Persian Gulf loading zone preventing rates from mounting a sustained recovery from the lows experienced in the second quarter. Rates for the 260,000 metric tons West Africa-Far East route hovered around the Worldscale 55 level throughout the third quarter, with charterers wary of fixing above w60.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
The US Energy Information Administration Oct. 8 lowered its 2024 crude price forecasts by nearly $2/b, and by $6.50/b for 2025, as concerns over global demand growth outweighed the short-term uncertainty of potentially disruptive escalation between Israel and Iran in the Middle East. Concerns over global oil demand growth should cause oil prices to remain lower in 2024 and 2025 than previously forecast, the agency said in its October Short-Term Energy Outlook.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Of the four M&A deals announced worldwide in September with transaction values of more than $10 billion, three were in the technology, media and telecommunications sector. September's four $10 billion-plus transactions marked a revival after a relatively slow July and August for large-scale M&A. In the largest of the month's announced deals, with a $19.91 billion transaction value, Verizon Communications Inc. plans to acquire Frontier Communications Parent Inc.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
As investors increasingly allocate capital across private markets, evolving macro and financial conditions may necessitate greater transparency. Join us at S&P Global Ratings’ Private Markets Conference in Paris on Thursday, October 17th, to gain valuable insights on the future of private markets and connect with thought leaders.
—Register for the in-person event from S&P Global Ratings