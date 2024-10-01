Daily Update: October 1, 2024

On Sept. 18, the US Federal Reserve announced a benchmark lending rate cut of 50 basis points, reducing the rate to between 4.75% and 5.00%. Although Fed bankers are loath to provide simple justifications for their actions, it seemed clear to market participants that a slowing labor market was a threat to the “soft landing” the Fed had been pursuing since the cycle began. While the official unemployment rate remains a healthy 4.2%, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that only 142,000 jobs were added in August, nearly 20,000 below economists' expectations. With disappointing jobs numbers in both July and August, and inflation steadily veering toward the Fed’s 2% target, the central bank decided it was time to change course.

The markets anticipated this move. The Treasury yield curve had been inching back to normal after a difficult 12 months. A year ago, the two-year Treasury yield was trading about 70 basis points above the 10-year yield. This is called an inverted yield curve, in which investors receive higher yields for shorter-duration bonds. Prior to the September rate cut announcement, Treasury markets seemingly anticipated a rate cut, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield trading slightly above the two-year yield once again.

Institutional investors also began buying up equities in August, anticipating that some of the larger publicly traded companies stood to benefit from a rate cut. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, institutional investors were net sellers of stocks from the beginning of 2024 until the August turnaround.

While a rate cut was forecast, its scale of 50 bps was beyond what many economists expected. Before the announcement, S&P Global predicted three rate cuts of 25 bps each before the end of 2024.

The markets reacted to the larger cut with considerable enthusiasm. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at all-time highs Sept. 19. Because the Fed is perceived to have lowered interest rates in response to a weaker labor market, many investors believe that it will respond to rising unemployment with further rate cuts. Stocks hit a trough in August after the unexpectedly weak job statistics. But now, many companies that took a hit to their valuations are seeing a significant rebound.

The Fed’s decision to cut rates is also believed to be providing cover for other central banks, particularly in Asia-Pacific and emerging markets, to begin their own easing cycles.

