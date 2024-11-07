Daily Update: November 7, 2024

The election of Donald Trump as US President will have widespread effects on many facets of American trade and industrial policy. The auto sector is particularly likely to experience upheaval, given the importance of supply chain and environmental regulations on the current direction of the industry. The clarity around the future administration of the US reduces by half the speculation concerning the auto industry. However, many unsettled issues remain, including tax credits for electric vehicles and labor dynamics.

S&P Global Mobility, writing before the election, identified issues that will directly affect the US auto industry: the perceived threat from overseas automakers and technology companies, positions on environmental policy related to vehicle emissions and safety regulations, trade policy concerning the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) and potential for national security tariffs, and issues around unions and labor. According to a scenario analysis from S&P Global Mobility, likely outcomes from a Republican victory include a decision to freeze the emissions legislation covering model years 2028 through 2032. We would also expect to see consumer tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act cut by half and the current lease loophole to be closed.

As a candidate, Trump’s position on battery-electric vehicles has seemingly shifted. Trump framed EV policies as harmful to the US auto industry and suggested he would rescind the $7,500 tax credit for EV purchases. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk emerged as one of the most prominent backers of Trump’s election efforts. Musk is believed to be in line for a position in the upcoming Trump administration and might be inclined to argue for a tax credit that benefits Tesla.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, Trump has spoken about imposing 100% tariffs on auto imports from Mexico. Mexico exports almost $90 billion worth of finished vehicles to the US every year, accounting for 5% of the country's GDP. Trump has implied that he may renegotiate the USMCA for more favorable terms. He has also pledged to "revive the US auto industry" by reversing "harmful regulations."

Speaking before the election on the "Fuel for Thought" podcast, Michael Robinet, executive director at S&P Global Mobility, said: “If we have a full Republican sweep, that may drive changes in USMCA. That may drive changes in emissions legislation. That may drive changes in our tariff policy. It may drive other inflationary or noninflationary issues.”

