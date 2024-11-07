Daily Update: November 7, 2024

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global — 7 November 2024
By Nathan Hunt
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
The election of Donald Trump as US President will have widespread effects on many facets of American trade and industrial policy. The auto sector is particularly likely to experience upheaval, given the importance of supply chain and environmental regulations on the current direction of the industry. The clarity around the future administration of the US reduces by half the speculation concerning the auto industry. However, many unsettled issues remain, including tax credits for electric vehicles and labor dynamics.
S&P Global Mobility, writing before the election, identified issues that will directly affect the US auto industry: the perceived threat from overseas automakers and technology companies, positions on environmental policy related to vehicle emissions and safety regulations, trade policy concerning the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) and potential for national security tariffs, and issues around unions and labor. According to a scenario analysis from S&P Global Mobility, likely outcomes from a Republican victory include a decision to freeze the emissions legislation covering model years 2028 through 2032. We would also expect to see consumer tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act cut by half and the current lease loophole to be closed.
As a candidate, Trump’s position on battery-electric vehicles has seemingly shifted. Trump framed EV policies as harmful to the US auto industry and suggested he would rescind the $7,500 tax credit for EV purchases. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk emerged as one of the most prominent backers of Trump’s election efforts. Musk is believed to be in line for a position in the upcoming Trump administration and might be inclined to argue for a tax credit that benefits Tesla.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, Trump has spoken about imposing 100% tariffs on auto imports from Mexico. Mexico exports almost $90 billion worth of finished vehicles to the US every year, accounting for 5% of the country's GDP. Trump has implied that he may renegotiate the USMCA for more favorable terms. He has also pledged to "revive the US auto industry" by reversing "harmful regulations."
Speaking before the election on the "Fuel for Thought" podcast, Michael Robinet, executive director at S&P Global Mobility, said: “If we have a full Republican sweep, that may drive changes in USMCA. That may drive changes in emissions legislation. That may drive changes in our tariff policy. It may drive other inflationary or noninflationary issues.”
Today is Thursday, November 7, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence. Our next edition of the Daily Update will publish Tuesday, November 12.
US wind speeds shifted into lower gear again in the three months to Sept. 30, 2024, making the June quarter's high winds stand out as an outlier over the last 15 months. Turbines across Canada and Mexico also experienced slower-than-normal wind velocity, helping to send the portfolios of all top 20 owners of operating wind capacity in the region into negative territory.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
The S&P 500's 5-month run of gains came to an end in October, as the month closed on a down note. The large-cap index fell 1.0% from the end of September, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1.3% and the small-cap Russell 2000 dropped 1.5% during the month. The pullback comes after the S&P 500 hit an all-time high during October, as markets had largely been sustained by the expectation that the US Federal Reserve will keep lowering benchmark interest rates and the US economy is poised to avoid a recession.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
European banks face a prolonged period of uncertainty over the collateral value of large portions of their commercial property loan books as structural shifts in the real estate sector, higher interest rates and imminent changes to bank regulations test valuation assumptions. Concerns have grown about the risks posed to banks' balance sheets from falling commercial property prices since interest rates began to rise sharply in Europe and the US in 2022.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
British Columbia ports head toward a lockout Nov. 4 as negotiations between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 and the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association come to a halt. The ILWU had served Nov. 1 a 72-hour strike notice followed by the BCMEA announcing a full-scale industry-wide lockout of workers for all ports in the Canadian province.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
In this episode of the Platts Future Energy Podcast, Gary Clark hosts Robert Perkins, downstream oil news managing editor, and James Simpson, head of aviation research, as they unpack the evolving landscape of jet fuel markets amid significant geopolitical and economic shifts. From the pandemic's lingering effects on demand to the impact of the Russian-Ukraine conflict and Middle Eastern tensions, supply chains for jet fuel are under scrutiny.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Secular tailwinds are finally slowing down for the North American live entertainment industry. While S&P Global Ratings expects demand to persist in the short term, stretched consumers could cause spending to moderate in 2025, especially as macroeconomic risks soften live events demand. Still, we expect consumers will prioritize experiences, which will maintain overall healthy credit metrics. In particular, ticketing companies continue to benefit from funflation despite competitive pressure.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
Capital allocation continues to scale to meet the demands of a global industrial transformation. With that growth, however, growth, misunderstandings and gaps can arise. Ahead of COP29, join S&P Global Sustainable1 for the next installment of our Beyond ESG webinar.
—Register for the webinar from S&P Global Sustainable1