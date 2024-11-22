Daily Update: November 22, 2024

Absent death, everyone is aging. From a macroeconomic perspective, individual aging is meaningless. It is when we age as a collective that the economics get tricky. Older adults tend to work less, pay less taxes and require more services.

According to a recent demographic analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence, more than 20% of the US population will be over the age of 65 by 2030. In 2025, approximately 62.7 million Americans will be 65 and older. That number is projected to grow 14.2% by 2030 to about 71.6 million individuals. Meanwhile, the percentage of the population in prime working-age groups will shrink.

This creeping senescence will not be evenly distributed. By 2030, Maine is expected to have the oldest average age at 45.6 years, while Utah will have the youngest at 36.7 years. Texas is projected to have the largest increase in people over the age of 65, comprising 5.4 million individuals by 2030.

Labor, capital and productivity growth are the three components of long-term growth in macroeconomic theory, according to a previous article from S&P Global, “The challenges of aging: Fast and slow.” When a population ages, the supply of labor shrinks, which will negatively impact GDP absent any other changes. Globally, the old-age dependency ratio — the over-65 population relative to the working-age population — will worsen in all countries studied in the article, without exception.

Aging populations require substantial government outlays for social security systems and similar benefits. With more beneficiaries and fewer workers, public finances take a substantial hit. This issue can be solved through structural reforms aimed at raising employment levels for older workers or by front-leading a sustained budgetary consolidation. It is also possible to address the public shortfall by reforming social security and publicly funded healthcare systems. However, such reforms are politically untenable.





According to a 2023 analysis by S&P Global Ratings, the median net general government debt will rise to 101% of GDP in advanced economies and 156% of GDP in emerging economies by 2060. Since nearly all countries face a steep, demographically driven deterioration in public finances, governments may contemplate large, unpopular spending cuts in age-related expenditure items.

Despite an aging population, US demographics look slightly advantageous to European and large Asian economies (excluding India, which possesses a younger population). The primary factor driving the relative American demographic advantage is the larger number of immigrants. However, large-scale immigration has become politically untenable in the US as well.

Today is Friday, November 22, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.