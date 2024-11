One in five Americans is expected to be 65 years old or older by 2030 as the population of the US continues aging.

Projected demographics show that the country's population will be roughly 337.6 million in 2025 and will then increase 2.4% to exceed 345.7 million in 2030, according to data from Claritas Pop-Facts 2024.

The 65-and-over segment is expected to continue on an upward trajectory. Projections show the demographic having the fastest expected growth rate among the groups, expanding 14.2% to comprise 71.6 million individuals in 2030 from 62.7 million in 2025. The segment is expected to make up 20.7% of the population by 2030, up from 18.6% in 2025.

People aged 17 years or younger, in contrast, will be fewer. Forecasts show that their segment will shrink to 69.7 million, or 20.2% of the population, in 2030 from 71.0 million, or 21.0%, in 2025.

Among the states, Idaho's population is expected to grow the fastest, increasing 6.5% to 2.1 million in 2030 from 2.0 million in 2025. Illinois is expected to experience the largest decline, with the state's population shrinking 0.9% to 12.4 million from 12.5 million.

Maine is expected to be the oldest state, with the average age of its population anticipated to be 44.5 years in 2025 and 45.6 years in 2030. Forecasts show that the 65-and-over segment will account for 27.4% of its population in 2030, up from 24.2% in 2025.

Utah is forecast to remain the youngest state, with the average age of the population expected to be 35.6 years in 2025 and 36.7 years in 2030. Similar to the national trend, however, the 65-and-over group is expected to account for a larger percentage of its population: 14.0% in 2030, up from 12.8% in 2025.

Texas is projected to have the largest increase in people aged 65 or older. This segment will comprise more than 4.5 million individuals in 2025 and then climb 19.2% to nearly 5.4 million in 2030, according to forecasts. The group's share of the state's population is expected to rise to 16.3% from 14.5% during the five-year period.

Median household income to increase

Median household income in the US is anticipated to jump 8.8% to $85,719 in 2030, from $78,770 in 2025, as the number of households climbs to 133.2 million from 129.7 million.

The number of households with an income of at least $100,000 will increase 12.3% to 57.3 million in 2030 from 51.0 million in 2025. These will also account for a larger percentage of households: 43.0%, up from 39.3%.

Among the states, Utah is forecast to have the largest increase in median household income between 2025 and 2030, with the metric rising 13.0% to $108,059 from $95,601 during the five-year period.

Washington, DC, will have the highest median household income in 2030, of $114,837, up 8.3% from $106,049 in 2025. Mississippi will have the lowest median household income in 2030: $61,033, up 7.4% from $56,831 in 2024, according to forecasts.