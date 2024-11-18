Daily Update: November 18, 2024

The spotlight is on climate finance at the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan. Climate finance refers to the financing of emissions reduction efforts and adaptations to cope with climate change. Many attendees at Climate Week NYC in September called COP29 “the finance COP,” S&P Global analysts said.

One of the biggest priorities at COP29 is settling on the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance, a global framework that should be defined by 2025, according to the Paris Agreement on climate change. The framework is meant to replace a $100 billion/year climate fund initiated at COP15 but set to expire in 2025.

Agreeing on climate finance is much easier said than done, and limited progress over the years has fueled mistrust between developed and developing markets, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights. While developing countries have raised concerns about funding, developed countries have generally been reluctant to increase climate finance.

India, in particular, is expected to advocate for substantial contributions from developed nations as it seeks to influence discussions on the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance. "India can't assume itself as the leader of the Global South without really taking on a strong position,” Gauri Singh, deputy director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency, told S&P Global Commodity Insights. India will likely push for a global fund mobilizing resources from the public and private sectors.

Funding from both sectors, known as blended finance, was a major theme at Climate Week NYC and is expected to be one at COP29. “At Climate Week NYC in 2024, many discussions focused on how blended finance could be leveraged to scale up climate investments and help bridge this growing climate finance gap in developing countries,” Lindsey Hall, head of thought leadership at S&P Global Sustainable1, said on a recent episode of the “Sustainability Insider” podcast.

For its part, Azerbaijan announced that it will create a Climate Finance Action Fund sponsored by fossil fuel-producing countries, including itself. Azerbaijan said the fund “will become operational after the initial fundraising round, which seeks to capitalize the fund with $1 billion, and when 10 contributing countries are committed as shareholders." This initial $1 billion is just a dent in the projected climate finance needs of developing countries, which are estimated to be up to $387 billion/year through 2030. India and the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment have gone further, both calling for about $1 trillion/year.

Another top priority at COP29 is progress on carbon markets. These are trading schemes in which entities can create carbon credits by reducing or removing greenhouse gas emissions. Other entities can buy these credits to offset emissions and fund reduction or removal projects. At COP29, the UN hopes to activate a new, UN-led carbon market and finalize other details on carbon trading. Like climate finance, however, carbon markets have proven to be a thorny issue because of integrity and effectiveness concerns.

With many problems left to resolve and temperatures continuing to hit record highs, the heat is on at COP29.

Today is Monday, November 18, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.