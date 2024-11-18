Daily Update: November 18, 2024

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
S&P Global — 18 November 2024
By Claire Delano
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
The spotlight is on climate finance at the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan. Climate finance refers to the financing of emissions reduction efforts and adaptations to cope with climate change. Many attendees at Climate Week NYC in September called COP29 “the finance COP,” S&P Global analysts said.
One of the biggest priorities at COP29 is settling on the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance, a global framework that should be defined by 2025, according to the Paris Agreement on climate change. The framework is meant to replace a $100 billion/year climate fund initiated at COP15 but set to expire in 2025.
Agreeing on climate finance is much easier said than done, and limited progress over the years has fueled mistrust between developed and developing markets, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights. While developing countries have raised concerns about funding, developed countries have generally been reluctant to increase climate finance.
India, in particular, is expected to advocate for substantial contributions from developed nations as it seeks to influence discussions on the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance. "India can't assume itself as the leader of the Global South without really taking on a strong position,” Gauri Singh, deputy director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency, told S&P Global Commodity Insights. India will likely push for a global fund mobilizing resources from the public and private sectors.
Funding from both sectors, known as blended finance, was a major theme at Climate Week NYC and is expected to be one at COP29. “At Climate Week NYC in 2024, many discussions focused on how blended finance could be leveraged to scale up climate investments and help bridge this growing climate finance gap in developing countries,” Lindsey Hall, head of thought leadership at S&P Global Sustainable1, said on a recent episode of the “Sustainability Insider” podcast.
For its part, Azerbaijan announced that it will create a Climate Finance Action Fund sponsored by fossil fuel-producing countries, including itself. Azerbaijan said the fund “will become operational after the initial fundraising round, which seeks to capitalize the fund with $1 billion, and when 10 contributing countries are committed as shareholders." This initial $1 billion is just a dent in the projected climate finance needs of developing countries, which are estimated to be up to $387 billion/year through 2030. India and the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment have gone further, both calling for about $1 trillion/year.
Another top priority at COP29 is progress on carbon markets. These are trading schemes in which entities can create carbon credits by reducing or removing greenhouse gas emissions. Other entities can buy these credits to offset emissions and fund reduction or removal projects. At COP29, the UN hopes to activate a new, UN-led carbon market and finalize other details on carbon trading. Like climate finance, however, carbon markets have proven to be a thorny issue because of integrity and effectiveness concerns.
With many problems left to resolve and temperatures continuing to hit record highs, the heat is on at COP29.
Today is Monday, November 18, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
AI has the potential to enhance companies’ energy efficiency and resource use, and in some cases, improve climate risk management. Anecdotal evidence of these use cases will need to become the norm in carbon-intensive industries to offset AI’s impact on greenhouse gas emissions. The global electricity demand of AI-relevant datacenters is expected to double by 2029.
—Read the article from S&P Global Sustainable1
Market Intelligence surveyed US banking industry professionals between Sept. 5 and Oct. 9 and found that 59.5% of respondents believed a second Trump term would positively impact the US economy, compared to 20.7% that felt similarly about Harris. Meanwhile, 58.6% of respondents indicated that a Harris win would negatively impact the US economy compared to 26.1% for a Trump victory.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Falling rates, falling inflation and lower upcoming maturities alongside a still-resilient economy and earnings growth lead S&P Global Ratings to forecast a lower default rate ahead: 3.25% through September 2025, from 4.4% as of this September. With policy rates declining, loan issuers are positioned to see their borrowing costs fall, but newer fixed-rate debt issued this year will carry higher coupons, potentially straining some issuers.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
State-owned Russian Railways' (RZD) 13.8% freight tariff hike, effective Dec. 1, is likely to squeeze thermal coal exporters' profit margins, boost offer prices at the ports and increase logistics costs for buyers willing to shoulder the higher price, market sources said Nov. 13. Russia has increased rail freight tariffs as its coal exporters grapple with lower demand in several major markets amid sanctions on several Russian companies.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
India is unlikely to trim its purchases of Russian crude under a new Donald Trump government, though it might explore more term import contracts and collaboration on storage with the US, analysts and trade sources told S&P Global Commodity Insights. The South Asian country, which imports as much as 85% of its needs, has pledged to continue buying oil from the cheapest available sources to meet its growing demand, and Russian oil falls in that category due to attractive discounts, they added.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
During the 5G Americas Analyst Forum in Dallas on October 24, technical experts from AT&T Inc., T-Mobile US Inc. and Telefónica SA, along with various vendors and system integrators, discussed the opportunities and challenges in the 5G market, namely the migration to 5G Advanced, 6G and the looming spectrum crisis.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
As extreme weather events become increasingly frequent and severe, the need for effective disaster resilience strategies has never been more urgent. In this upcoming webcast, we’ll hear perspectives from weather, climate science and disaster response experts who live and work in the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Helene. Join us as we explore how to leverage climate data, improve modeling of compound and cascading events and understand the short- and long-term impacts of climate change as we face back-to-back disasters around the globe.
—Register for the webinar from S&P Global Sustainable1