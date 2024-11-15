Daily Update: November 15, 2024

India has been on an economic hot streak. Its annual GDP growth exceeds all developed countries, and most economists believe that its runway for growth is considerable. India is projected to be the third-largest economy in the world by fiscal 2030–31. However, AI technology and its anticipated productivity gains have been a predominantly US and Chinese investment priority. The model for AI development and investment in India is based on public-private partnerships. On March 7, 2024, the Indian government announced the launch of the IndiaAI mission, using a public-private partnership model to build the country’s AI innovation ecosystem. Digital India, another public-private partnership, focuses on digital public infrastructure, digital access to government services and the digital empowerment of citizens. The growth of Indian AI was the topic of a recent article in S&P Global’s “India Forward” report: “India’s AI ambitions: Can public-private partnerships lead the way?”

According to a Nasscom report, the Indian AI market will grow to between $17 billion and $22 billion by 2027, attracting investments of $4 billion and employing an expected 1.25 million to 1.35 million people.

To realize those gains, the most immediate challenge is building India’s investment capacity. India does not have a Silicon Valley with entrepreneurs and investors working to generate new businesses. In fiscal year 2023–24, US private investments in AI amounted to $67.22 billion, while private investments from Indian companies totaled just $1.39 billion. India must depend on the willingness of existing corporations and governments to fund AI research projects. Just as in the US, large technology conglomerates — including India’s Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro — have the scale, expertise and transformation experience to develop AI.

Digital infrastructure is critical for developing India’s AI industry. While access to the internet and the availability of reliable data are crucial to produce and commercialize large language models, India also needs to develop the institutions to support AI research and development. This will require policy support for research institutions, technology startups, a conducive administrative environment and data privacy regulations.

Finally, the biggest challenge in developing AI capability is labor suitability and availability. AI literacy must be established through the education and reskilling of new and existing workers. AI will create substantial workplace displacement, but the potential for higher-skilled, better-paying jobs could offset productivity losses from lost jobs.

