Daily Update: November 13, 2024

While political rhetoric delivered in the heat of a presidential campaign is at best an imperfect indicator of future policy, the return of Donald Trump to the Oval Office will have broad implications for the US economy. The former and future president made a series of policy proposals during his campaign, including broad tariffs, immigration controls, lower corporate taxes, challenges to the US Federal Reserve’s independence and incentives for fossil fuel use. Each of these, if taken at face value, would have substantial implications for the US’ economy, creditworthiness and consumer goods prices.

Republicans have proposed reducing the corporate tax rate to 15% from 21% for companies that manufacture goods in the US. According to S&P Global Ratings’ US chief economist Satyam Panday, such a cut is unlikely to improve the economy’s long-term potential. While companies might invest in new facilities and products, money gained through lower corporate taxes is usually used to boost dividends and for stock buybacks.

Higher tariffs were a centerpiece of Trump’s reelection campaign. If these tariffs were imposed through legislative or executive action, they would be inflationary. Since higher US tariffs will almost certainly inspire retaliatory tariffs, actual inflation and GDP impact could be much higher. Tariffs would likely have a net-negative effect on a range of sectors, including building materials, consumer products, retail and restaurants, and midstream energy.

Immigration policy will almost certainly change under a new Trump administration. Assuming that the government is successful in restricting immigration through increased border controls and/or mass deportations, employers that rely on less-skilled labor, particularly in the homebuilding, hotel, gaming and leisure sectors, would be affected.

Tariffs, lower taxes and immigration restrictions all have inflationary implications. Assuming they are not offset by fiscal policies, the Fed would likely raise rates to keep inflation expectations anchored, thus cooling the economy. Such a policy is unlikely to be popular with a Trump administration, which has already suggested reducing or eliminating the Fed’s independence. Such a move could have implications for US Treasurys and investor sentiment.

According to S&P Global Ratings, credit issues to watch under the new Trump administration include the impact of tariffs and taxes on nonfinancial corporates, changes to the supervision of financial corporates, pressure to grant tax-exempt status to municipal bonds, upheaval in health insurance markets, and changes affecting structured products related to commercial and consumer credit.

Today is Wednesday, November 13, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.