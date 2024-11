Global private equity and venture capital transaction value rose 65.8% to $63.28 billion in October, compared to $38.16 billion in the same period in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

The number of deals fell by approximately 5.8% year over year to 1,042 from 1,106.

The US and Canada led with the highest combined deal value of $30.92 billion, nearly twice the deal value in the same period in 2023. Europe followed with a deal value of $25.5 billion, while deal value for Asia-Pacific reached $5.94 billion.

– Download a spreadsheet with data covered in the story.

– Read about private equity, venture capital-backed funding rounds.

– Explore more private equity coverage.

In terms of deal count, the US and Canada ended the month with 378 deals, followed by Europe. The number of deals dropped across all regions in October 2024 compared to October 2023.

Global private equity and venture capital transaction value reached $557.14 billion year through Oct. 31, a 34.3% uptick compared to 2023. However, deal volume during the same period decreased 5.15%.

Technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) led global private equity and venture capital transactions with 399 deals, followed by the healthcare sector. Application software remained the most invested segment within TMT, recording 171 deals.

In the largest announced transaction in October, EQT Private Capital Asia and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board agreed to sell Nord Anglia Education Ltd., an international school organization, to an investor group comprising Neuberger Berman Group LLC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Baring Private Equity Asia Fund VIII for an enterprise value of $14.5 billion.

BC Partners LLP's announced sale of the physical security and risk management services provider Garda World Security Corp. was the second largest deal announced during the month. A group of investors including funds advised by HPS Investment Partners LLC, Oak Hill Advisors LP and One Investment Management Ltd. agreed to acquire Garda for $9.73 billion.