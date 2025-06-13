Buying Clean Energy; AI for Accessibility; and Tariff Effects on Swiss Cantons

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Clean energy buyers are facing new challenges and opportunities as US politics shift and electricity demand rises for energy-hungry datacenters.

Rich Powell, CEO of the Clean Energy Buyers Association, joined the “Energy Evolution” podcast to talk about how the group, which represents over $15 trillion in market capitalization and 84 GW in contracts of new clean energy, is dealing with the complexities of changing energy policy, the potential repercussions of tax incentive changes and the innovative technologies that could shape the energy landscape. Powell also shared insights on the relationship between economic growth and carbon emissions-free electricity and on the importance of permitting reform.