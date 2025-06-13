Buying Clean Energy; AI for Accessibility; and Tariff Effects on Swiss Cantons

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — June 13, 2025
Today is Friday, June 13, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Clean energy buyers are facing new challenges and opportunities as US politics shift and electricity demand rises for energy-hungry datacenters.
Rich Powell, CEO of the Clean Energy Buyers Association, joined the “Energy Evolution” podcast to talk about how the group, which represents over $15 trillion in market capitalization and 84 GW in contracts of new clean energy, is dealing with the complexities of changing energy policy, the potential repercussions of tax incentive changes and the innovative technologies that could shape the energy landscape. Powell also shared insights on the relationship between economic growth and carbon emissions-free electricity and on the importance of permitting reform.
Artificial Intelligence
AI can enhance access to society and work by improving the usability of digital content and physical environments, enabling individuals, particularly those with disabilities, to participate more fully in their communities. Improving AI accessibility for the widest possible audience will be central to an equitable, AI-centric future and is critical for unlocking the technology's potential to enhance lives and increase wealth.
Key factors driving AI accessibility include the adoption of edge AI, which will facilitate AI's deployment in physical spaces and objects; investment in AI accessibility; the democratization of education with AI; and the embedding of inclusivity and accessibility in AI models and solutions.
Global Trade
On May 8, the US administration implemented a 31% tariff on various Swiss goods, including machinery, watches and agricultural products. The enforcement of these tariffs is contingent upon ongoing legal proceedings and trade negotiations. The US is a key trading partner in the eight cantons rated by S&P Global Ratings and represents 16% of the cantons’ total exports.
The increased tariffs, combined with the recent appreciation of the Swiss franc, may negatively affect the cantons’ competitiveness. These tariffs could lead to reduced exports, diminished trade volumes and lower profit margins for export-dependent companies. The escalating trade tensions could also result in decreased consumption, investment and employment, affecting the cantons' tax revenues, particularly corporate profit taxes, due to lower business earnings.