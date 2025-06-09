South Korea’s Energy Transition; Personal Data; and US Labor Market ‘Frozen’

Energy Transition & Sustainability

New South Korean President Lee Jae-myung pledged to accelerate the country's transition to renewable energy, pivoting away from the previous administration's nuclear-first policy. Lee's administration aims to achieve 40% renewable energy in the power generation mix by 2035, focusing on significant investments in offshore wind and solar photovoltaics. Analysts, however, cautioned that political, financial and technical challenges may impede the realization of these targets.

As of 2024, nuclear energy constituted 32% of South Korea's power generation, with LNG at 29%, coal at 28% and renewables at 8%. The previous administration's 11th Basic Plan for Electricity Supply and Demand projected that renewable energy would only rise to 33% of the power mix by 2038, highlighting the significant shift of Lee's proposal.

