Deep Dive Into Methane; Shipping Industry Uncertainties; and the S&P 500 Economic Moat Index

Energy Transition & Sustainability

In this episode of the “All Things Sustainable” podcast, hosts Esther Whieldon and Lindsey Hall take a deep dive into methane. After CO 2 , methane is the greenhouse gas that contributes most to global warming. It is also far more potent than CO 2 . The fossil fuel sector is responsible for nearly one-third of global methane emissions from human activity, according to the International Energy Agency.

This episode explores how recent advancements in monitoring and measuring have helped energy companies understand and address methane emissions. The hosts look at why these emissions matter and how curbing methane leaks in oil and gas operations is economically and technically feasible, allowing companies to make progress on near-term climate goals.