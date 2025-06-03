Poland’s Energy Strategy; Chemical Producers Navigate Tariffs; and Private Equity Exits in Fossil Fuels

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Poland's power sector is transitioning from coal, with the share of coal-fired power generation in the country expected to fall to 55% in 2025 and to 20% by 2030 from 90% in 2010, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights’ January Planning Case.

Integrating renewable energy sources has become a focus for the country's energy strategy. As the share of variable renewables grows, reliable energy storage solutions are becoming critical. Battery energy storage systems are emerging as a key technology to support this transition, offering reliability, grid stability and economic optimization solutions.