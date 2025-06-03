Poland’s Energy Strategy; Chemical Producers Navigate Tariffs; and Private Equity Exits in Fossil Fuels

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — June 3, 2025
Today is Tuesday, June 3, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Poland's power sector is transitioning from coal, with the share of coal-fired power generation in the country expected to fall to 55% in 2025 and to 20% by 2030 from 90% in 2010, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights’ January Planning Case.
Integrating renewable energy sources has become a focus for the country's energy strategy. As the share of variable renewables grows, reliable energy storage solutions are becoming critical. Battery energy storage systems are emerging as a key technology to support this transition, offering reliability, grid stability and economic optimization solutions.
Global Trade
Joe Dettinger, vice president of manufacturing and commercial programs at the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, joined the “Chemical Week” podcast to discuss the effects of trade tensions and uncertainty on specialty chemical producers. Key topics include how companies are contending with supply chain issues, how uncertainty affects demand and whether the recent softening of tensions has meaningfully improved the outlook.
Learn more about changes in the chemicals markets with S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Chemicals Market Data.
Private Markets
Global private equity exits in the fossil fuel sector, particularly in oil and gas, have significantly increased and are on track to exceed the total transaction value of 2024. From Jan. 1 to May 21, private equity exits in this industry reached $18.54 billion across 17 deals, closing in on the $19.41 billion total for full year 2024, S&P Global Market Intelligence reported.
This surge in divestments aligns with the US administration's January executive order to prioritize the development of domestic energy resources, including oil and natural gas. This uptick in the fossil fuel sector contrasts with the overall decline in private equity exits, which fell to a two-year low in the first quarter. During this period, trade sales emerged as the predominant exit strategy for oil and gas companies, followed by IPOs.