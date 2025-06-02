Materials Demand Growth; Upstream Sector Eyes AI; and Direct Indexing Explainer

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Heidelberg Materials anticipates that demand for building materials leading up to 2030 will be significantly influenced by factors including the energy transition, infrastructure rebuilds and new constructions, housing and urbanization, and defense and datacenters.

The energy transition is projected to drive this demand, with the construction of wind turbines requiring substantially more concrete than traditional power plants. To meet the International Energy Agency's goal of 1,200 GW of global battery storage within five years, an additional 4 million cubic meters of concrete will be required annually. Furthermore, infrastructure needs, including the replacement of 43,000 bridges in the US and 6,000 in Germany, alongside the anticipated tripling of airport capacity in Morocco by 2030, highlight the growing demand for concrete.