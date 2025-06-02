Materials Demand Growth; Upstream Sector Eyes AI; and Direct Indexing Explainer

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Daily Update — June 02, 2025
Today is Monday, June 2, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Heidelberg Materials anticipates that demand for building materials leading up to 2030 will be significantly influenced by factors including the energy transition, infrastructure rebuilds and new constructions, housing and urbanization, and defense and datacenters.
The energy transition is projected to drive this demand, with the construction of wind turbines requiring substantially more concrete than traditional power plants. To meet the International Energy Agency's goal of 1,200 GW of global battery storage within five years, an additional 4 million cubic meters of concrete will be required annually. Furthermore, infrastructure needs, including the replacement of 43,000 bridges in the US and 6,000 in Germany, alongside the anticipated tripling of airport capacity in Morocco by 2030, highlight the growing demand for concrete.
Artificial Intelligence
The data-hungry upstream sector has been working with AI for more than 40 years to mitigate subsurface risks and predict production, among other things.
S&P Global Commodity Insights upstream expert Rachael Moreland joined the “EnergyCents” podcast with hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the oil and gas industry's history with AI adoption as well as areas in the upstream value chain where she's most excited about modern innovation.
Market Dynamics
How can S&P Dow Jones Indices’ indices be used with direct indexing? Direct indexing, or the investment strategy of directly purchasing the constituents of an index, is helping reshape investing, enabling customized solutions that go beyond traditional passive strategies. With hundreds of thousands of our indices available for direct indexing, the possibility for customization is extensive.
Learn more about direct indexing from S&P Dow Jones Indices.