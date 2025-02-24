Daily Update: February 24, 2025

S&P Global Ratings Chief Economist Paul Gruenwald returned from the World Economic Forum meetings in Davos, Switzerland, this year convinced that the volatility and uncertainties of Trump’s second presidency had already been internalized and were now viewed as merely the cost of doing business. The observation was remarkable, given the globalist outlook of most Davos attendees and their aversion to the protectionist trade posture of the new administration. Despite this, pronouncements out of Davos reflected the transactional needs of global businesses and governments. Any negative reactions were likely saved for more intimate settings.

While the protectionist rhetoric of the US administration may have been somewhat priced in to markets, threats of tariffs could still destabilize global markets and upend economic projections. S&P Global Market Intelligence is projecting a slowdown in quarter-over-quarter global real GDP growth rates this year, primarily driven by tariff-related uncertainty. There is a significant downside risk that the unpredictable environment could lead to underinvestment, further weakening the global economy.

US GDP growth is still expected to slow this year, although February’s projections are more positive than January’s given solid momentum in consumer spending going into 2025. S&P Global Market Intelligence revised down the real GDP growth forecasts for Brazil, the UK and Russia, reflecting tighter monetary policy. Global Purchasing Managers’ Index figures indicate weaker growth momentum due to policy-related uncertainty.

Inflation has proven stickier than expected, despite widespread expectations that the inflationary trend was tamed. The consumer price inflation rate for the Group of Five, comprising Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, has maintained a very gradual downward trend, lowering to 4.1% from 4.2% in December 2024. However, core inflation has picked up, which could delay the anticipated reduction of policy rates and further hamper growth.

As of late January, US economic activity and inflation outpaced that of the UK and Europe. With the US economy still showing signs of being overheated, rate reductions from the Fed are believed to be moving to the backburner.

Today is Monday, February 24, 2025, and here is today’s essential intelligence.