Shareholders, Regulators Increase Impetus to Change

Energy companies are facing external pressures to lift their female leadership numbers from institutional investors, activist shareholders, and even potential employees and customers. But a number of female executives interviewed said the internal drivers at their companies were stronger.

“I think there is a desire to do that at the top of the house at BP because there is a deep belief that you get to better answers if you bring in different perspectives and voices, and that women have a very important perspective,” said Janet Weiss, president of BP Alaska.

“It’s the internal belief in better business outcomes that’s the stronger force. Are there external pressures? You betcha,” she adds.

Governments and regulators are increasingly watchful of companies that are lagging in female representation on corporate boards. Norway imposed a 40% quota on boards of listed companies more than a decade ago. A number of other European countries, including France, Italy, and Germany, have followed suit with varying quotas, some with more teeth than others. California imposed something similar in 2018. And gender pay gap disclosure in the UK, which started in 2018, has shed light on the issue of gender disparity in leadership positions, prompting some companies to address it.