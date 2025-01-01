Travis McGee

President and Owner

Travis H. McGee is the President/Owner of Certified Realty, Inc. (CRI) that specializes in brokerage services on commercial properties and multi-family projects in the Columbia market. CRI has been in business for over 50 years and has managed as many as 1,000 apartment units. McGee is also the owner of THM Investments, LLC (THM), which owns and manages over 130,000 square feet of commercial space in 15 buildings, all in Columbia. THM is the developing member of multiple complexes in the Columbia market. Apartment projects include The Manor Apartments, The Lofts at 308 Ninth, The Lofts on Broadway, Lofts at Cherry Hill, and Westbury Flats Apartment Homes which are upscale loft-style apartments in the District and west Columbia consisting of 400 residents. THM’s most recent development is the Westbury Village Mixed Use Development of West Columbia. McGee has nearly 20 years of experience in the real estate industry in the greater Columbia market. He is a third generation real estate developer and property manager, and his family has been involved in the industry for over 65 years. McGee and his family are avid outdoorsmen and conservationists whom own and operate multiple agricultural farms and ranches consisting of registered Angus cattle and row crop operations. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri – Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in Arts and Sciences with a Business minor. McGee is the grandson of a banker and he and his family still own and operate a family bank (The Bank of New Madrid) in southeast Missouri today. He is formally a member of The Callaway Bank Advisory Board from 2007-2014 (Chairman 2010-2011). In 2014, McGee was appointed to the Board of Directors of Providence Bank, a position which he held until their merger with First Mid Bancshares in 2021.