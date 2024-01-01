Senior Legal Counsel

Tim Reibetanz is Senior Legal Counsel at the Ontario Securities Commission, where his responsibilities include developing Ontario’s derivatives regulatory framework, providing advice within the OSC on derivatives and other financial products, representing the OSC on domestic and international regulatory committees, and engaging with market participants. With over ten years of derivatives regulatory experience, Tim was previously Senior Counsel & Director in the Legal & Regulatory Compliance Group at Bank of Montreal, where he advised on global regulatory matters involving derivatives and other financial products. Before joining BMO, Tim practiced corporate law at Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP. Tim holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts with High Distinction and a Master of Arts from the University of Toronto. He also earned a Bachelor of Civil Law and Bachelor of Laws with Distinction from McGill University, where he was an editor of the McGill Law Journal and Canadian Guide to Uniform Legal Citation and clerked at the Quebec Court of Appeal.