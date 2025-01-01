Managing Director, Private Investments

Rich joined Cambridge Associates in 2012 and is responsible for the firm’s private investments data assets and related strategic partnerships. In this role, Rich oversees the firm’s private investment benchmarks which represent performance data from over 10,000 private fund partnerships and their 100,000 underlying investments. He is a frequent speaker at conferences addressing private investments performance and best practices and has authored several research notes on the topic.

Prior to joining Cambridge Associates, Rich was a partner at strategy consulting firm Monitor Group (now Deloitte Monitor) and related private equity firms Monitor Clipper Partners and Monitor Capital. As a Managing Director at Monitor Capital, he led the development of new private equity partnerships in emerging markets. Rich first joined Monitor Group in 1986 and spent his first ten years leading the Milan and London offices.

Education

MBA, Harvard Business School

BA, History, Texas A&M University