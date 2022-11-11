Principal Analyst

Isaac Nuti is an Associate for the Vantage team at S&P Global.

With 12 years of experience focused on the Vantage® product, his current responsibilities include building production and cost forecasts and providing valuation for assets in Latin America and Frontier North America.

Isaac has also been involved in researching and modeling costs for assets around the world, and he has used this experience while working in the Americas region. Isaac holds a BS in Manufacturing Engineering from Texas State University.