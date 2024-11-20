Deals Clients & Markets Leader

Liz is a seasoned Deals Advisor with over 17 years of experience in the field of financial reporting and complex accounting. She specializes in the areas of capital markets, accounting and financial reporting associated with executing and facilitating complex transactions, including divestitures, capital raising activities and M&A. Her experience spans across industries including Private Equity, Industrial Products, Technology, Pharmaceutical, Financial Services and Retail & Consumer.

Liz previously worked in PwC's financial services audit practice and has worked in PwC’s Sydney, Australia office.



She also serves on the Board at the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.