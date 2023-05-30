Head of Business Development, Equities & Analytics Products

Mark Klein is the Head of Business Development for the Equities & Analytics Product suite at S&P Global Market Intelligence. This includes Securities Finance and Short Interest datasets, Dividend Forecasting, and ETF and Index Management Solutions. In this role, Mark drives strategic growth and market expansion for a diverse portfolio of products, delivering industry-leading data and analytics to both buyside and sellside clients.

With over a decade of experience in Securities Lending, Product Management, and Alliance Partnerships, Mark offers deep expertise in product deliverables and a strong understanding of the evolving needs of clients. He began his career at S&P Global as a Product Specialist in London, later relocating to New York in 2015 to lead the Securities Finance product.

Prior to joining S&P Global, Mark was a member of the Investment Team at London and Capital, a boutique wealth management firm. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Management from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom.