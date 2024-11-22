Kai Min Neo

Client Engagement Management Director, APAC, Cappitech

Kai Min began her career in regulatory reporting in 2010 at JPMorgan Chase, where she was part of the US QA team, supporting front-office projects and changes in meeting CFTC reporting requirements. After relocating back to Singapore in 2015, she took on the role of Client Service Manager at DTCC Data Repository, providing dedicated support to top-tier clients reporting to the Global Trade Repository. Her journey in regulatory reporting continued with IHS Markit, and she currently serves as the Client Engagement Manager for Cappitech at S&P Global.