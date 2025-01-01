Josh Smith

Vice President, Distribution Analytics & Insights

Josh leads the Distribution Analytics and Insights team at Warner Bros. Discovery where he helps shape data-informed strategies to fuel subscriber and revenue growth. Since joining HBO in 2013, Josh has built deep expertise in subscription analytics, with a focus on identifying growth opportunities at the intersection of content, distribution, and consumer behavior.

In his current role, Josh oversees a team dedicated to surfacing marketplace trends and delivering strategic insights to optimize acquisition, retention, and lifetime value across traditional and streaming platforms. His work supports many key initiatives across the company’s portfolio, helping to drive forward-thinking strategies in an ever-evolving media landscape.