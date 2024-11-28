Director, Insurance Advisory & Solutions

John P. Mohr, CFA, CAIA, is a Director responsible for Insurance Advisory & Solutions, providing support to the relationship management, business development, portfolio management, and structuring teams focusing on regulatory updates, industry trends and implications that will be important to our insurance investors.

With more than thirty-five years of experience in the insurance and insurance asset management fields, John was mostly recently a Senior Investment Consultant and Principal in Mercer’s insurance practice where he worked with clients across the insurance sectors including Health, P&C and Life insurers as well as captives. Prior to joining Mercer, he spent over five years as a Managing Director at Strategic Asset Alliance, an insurance-focused investment consultant. John has worked at Income Research + Management (IR+M), where he worked primarily with the firm’s insurance clients, and prior to that as Client Relationship Manager in the Financial Institutions group at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Insurance companies John has worked include Director of Investments at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, where he had oversight responsibility for the firm’s insurance general account, DB, DC, and Foundation portfolios, and worked in several finance and investment- oriented positions at Arbella Mutual Insurance Company.

Mohr is a graduate of Stonehill College and has an MBA from Suffolk University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) charters. John also works in a volunteer capacity with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth where he is Treasurer and a member of the Finance Committee and Board of Directors.