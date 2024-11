.Joe is an Associate Director within the Desktop Product & Market Development team with a focus on the Corporates and Professional Services segment. He has been with S&P Global since 2012 working in various roles within the organization, starting in Client Support before moving on to the Ratings organization as an Analyst in the Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities group. Joe then moved to the Commercial organization covering Investment Banking, Private Equity, Professional Services, Corporates and Insurance firms. He now oversees Product and Market Development for the Corporates and Professional Services workflows with a focus on the S&P Capital IQ Desktop. Before S&P, Joe worked as an Associate at Dealogic covering Debt Capital Markets. Joe received his MBA from the University of Colorado (Boulder) Leeds School of Business and received his bachelor’s degree in history from Saint Louis University.