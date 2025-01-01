Howard Sharp

Co-Head of Private Credit, Alcentra

Experienced leveraged finance professional who has had senior roles in banks and then successfully transitioned to a leading buyside role to create and manage a direct lending strategy/fund. Has led and managed teams with P&L responsibility for $2 billion annual new AUM and pre-tax profit of $110 million. Noted and commended for innovative approaches to market developments (including the ab initio creation of a €2 billion joint venture with a leading commercial bank and the acquisition sourcing, negotiation and closing of a $1 billion loan portfolio). Ability to negotiate business and influence outcomes in both English and French. Recognised three years running by winning industry awards as a specialist lender in the European leverage loan market.