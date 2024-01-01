Director, Head of Equities Dividend Forecasting APAC

Mohammad Hassan heads up the APAC Equities Dividend Forecasting product and business for the Asia Pacific region and is based out of Singapore.

Hassan has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry with expertise spanning fundamental equity research, equity derivatives, quantitative investment due diligence on hedge fund strategies and indexation. Hassan is a regular speaker at conferences and is cited frequently for his views on macroeconomics, dividends and hedge funds in press and news media.

Hassan is a CFA Charter holder and holds a BA in Economics from the National University of Singapore.